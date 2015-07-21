EN
    18:42, 21 July 2015 | GMT +6

    Man with self-inflicted gunshot hospitalized in Astana

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A resident of Astana city has been hospitalized with self-inflicted gunshot early Tuesday morning.

    According to police, the incident was reported at 2:00 a.m. on July 21. The 18-year-old sustained a hand wound after accidentally shooting himself with a pellet gun. The police said it was the man's brother, 20, who bought the gun three years ago. It is still not clear how the pellet gun went off. The incident is under investigation.

    Tags:
    Astana Incidents Police Accidents News
