Manchester City clinch UEFA Super Cup

ANKARA. KAZINFORM Manchester City clinched the 2023 UEFA Super Cup by beating Sevilla 5-4 on penalties after regular time ended 1-1 in the final on Wednesday.

Youssef En-Nesyri netted a goal for Sevilla in the 25th minute at Karaiskakis Stadium in Greece, Anadolu Agency reports.

Manchester City midfielder Cole Palmer leveled the score in the 63rd minute.

Man City netted all five penalties, while Sevilla missed the fifth one and lost the match.

The 2023 UEFA Champions League winners bagged their maiden final, while last season's UEFA Europa League champions Sevilla missed a chance to bag their second trophy.

The UEFA Super Cup is an annual match contested between the winners of the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League of last season.