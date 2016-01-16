LONDON. KAZINFORM -- Britain's third biggest airport, Manchester, has been crowned as the country's best airport, beating competition from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports.

It was the second year running that Manchester has captured the accolade at the respected Globe Awards hosted by Travel Weekly. The awards were announced at a glittering ceremony at Grosvenor House in London.

The award, based on votes by travel agents, comes after a record breaking 2015 for Manchester Airport that saw it smash its all-time passenger record, with 23,116,554 passing through the airport.

This year will see direct routes to Beijing, Boston and Los Angeles, making Manchester Airport the only British airport outside of London to offer the destinations.

Manchester already has a direct non-stop four-times a week service to Hong Kong, operated by Cathay Pacific.

Stephen Turner, Manchester Airport's commercial director for Manchester Airport, said: "Looking ahead, we have some very exciting new routes already confirmed to start in 2016, including Beijing with Hainan Airlines, plus Boston and Los Angeles with Thomas Cook Airlines. We'll also be working hard to try and retain our crown for a third year."

The airport recently announced a 1.4 billion U.S. dollars program to improve and extend its passenger terminals.

Source: Xinhua