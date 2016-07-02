Manchester United chasing £65m Paul Pogba after Zlatan Ibrahimovic capture

LONDON. KAZINFORM - Manchester United are stepping up their efforts to sign Paul Pogba from Juventus after Zlatan Ibrahimovic confirmed he was heading to Old Trafford. Ibrahimovic will arrive on Friday to sign a one-year contract to work with José Mourinho again, The Guardian reports.

Mourinho is also a long-term admirer of Pogba, who left United for Juventus four years ago. The 23-year-old France midfielder would cost around £65m but Real Madrid are also said to be interested in acquiring him from the Serie A champions.



Ibrahimovic is available on a free, having departed Paris Saint-Germain after winning four Ligue 1 titles, and has agreed personal terms worth £220,000 a week, making him one of the highest earners in the Premier League.



The Swedish striker, who retired from international football after a disappointing Euro 2016, announced on social media, alongside a picture of the club crest: "Time to let the world know. My next destination is Manchester United."



He will become Mourinho's second signing at Old Trafford - following the capture of the Ivory Coast defender Eric Bailly from Villarreal - and Ibrahimovic and United's new manager have been effusive in their praise for each other since working together at Internazionale during the 2008-09 season. The 34-year-old will undergo a medical at the club's training facility on Friday before signing his contract.



Last season was the most prolific of Ibrahimovic's career, as he scored 50 goals in 51 matches including 38 in 31 league appearances.



United, who will formally unveil Mourinho early next week, are also hopeful of securing the Borussia Dortmund playmaker Henrikh Mkhitaryan after the German club admitted they had received "a much improved" offer for the 27 year old Armenian. Mkhitaryan, who has attracted the interest of several other clubs, including Arsenal, has consistently impressed in the Bundesliga since joining from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2013.



United have added a friendly against Turkish club Galatasaray to their pre-season schedule, which will be played in Gothenburg on Saturday 30 July - potentially giving Swedish fans another chance to see Ibrahimovic in action. United will also face Borussia Dortmund in Shanghai on 22 July and Manchester City in Beijing three days later.



Source: The Guardian