Manchester United end Liverpool's winning streak

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM England's Premier League leaders Liverpool lost their winning streak on Sunday despite a late equalizer against Manchester United.

Liverpool’s draw with Manchester United 1-1 in an away match at Old Trafford cost them to lose the eight games winning streak in the top-tier British league, Anadolu Agency reports.

Adam Lallana’s equalizer at the 85th minute scored one point for the leader Liverpool, having 25 points.

Reigning champions Manchester City beat Crystal Palace 2-0 to stay six points away from the top spot.

Manchester City followed the leader Liverpool with 19 points, while Leicester City and Chelsea had 17 points each.

After the latest games in the top five European football leagues over the weekend, Liverpool, Barcelona, Juventus, Borussia Monchengladbach, and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) filled the top positions of their respective leagues.

In the Spanish La Liga, reigning champs Barcelona stunned Eibar 3-0 to move up to the top spot after Real Madrid were defeated by Mallorca 1-0.

Granada beat Osasuna 1-0 to gain the third spot after Barcelona and Real Madrid.

The leader Barcelona -- scored 19 points -- were followed by Real Madrid with 18 points and Granada with 17 points.

In Italy's Serie A, the leader Juventus edged out Bologna 2-1 to remain undefeated in the league this season.

The runner-up Inter beat Sassuolo 4-3 while Milan drew Lecce 2-2 as Turkish international Hakan Calhanoglu scored a goal and had an assist for Milan.

The last eight year’s champions Juventus topped the league with 22 points. They were closely followed by Inter with 21 points.

In Germany's Bundesliga, Borussia Monchengladbach remained at top spot with 16 points despite losing against Borussia Dortmund 1-0.

Leipzig drew Wolfsburg 1-1 while Augsburg drew with reigning champs Bayern Munchen 2-2.

Wolfsburg shared the same score with the leader to rank second, while Bayern Munich followed them with 15 points.

In the French Ligue 1, the reigning champions PSG beat Nice 4-1 to win three matches in a row.

Metz beat Nantes 1-0 while Reims defeated Montpellier 1-0.

The PSG topped the league with 24 points, followed by Nantes with 19 points and Reims with 17 points.