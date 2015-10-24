Manchester United: Schweinsteiger may sue over Nazi dolls

BERLIN. KAZINFORM - Bastian Schweinsteiger is considering taking legal action against a Hong Kong company making Nazi dolls that bear a striking resemblance to him.

The Manchester United midfielder's management company put the matter into the hands of their German-based lawyers earlier this week. The dolls, named 'World War II Army Supply Duty - Bastian', are made in China by Dragon in Dream. The company told German paper Bild any resemblance was "purely coincidental". "We don't sell any figures which resemble footballers. It is a complete coincidence that the figure 'Bastian' looks like Schweinsteiger," a spokesman added. "We thought that all Germans look like that. Bastian is also a very common name in Germany." The figurine comes in several outfits - including a version with a steel helmet, white winter jacket and woollen gloves, and another in a typical army uniform, complete with the "Wehrmachtsadler" insignia, an eagle with a swastika above the right breast pocket. The doll is on sale for about $120 (£80), BBC informed. "This is a clear violation of Schweinsteiger's personality rights," a German media lawyer told Bild. "Everyone has rights to their own image. To see him as a swastika-bearing Wehrmacht soldier also constitutes a gross defamation and insult," Ulrich Amelung said. German international midfielder Schweinsteiger, 31, joined United on a three-year deal in July, moving from Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich for a reported £6.5m. He has made 15 appearances for Louis van Gaal's side so far this season, providing one assist. Photo: Getty Images/Dragon in Dream