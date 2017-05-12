Manchester United tops Celta Vigo, will face Ajax in Europa League final

MANCHESTER. KAZINFORM Manchester United advanced Thursday night to the final of the Europa League with a thrilling 2-1 victory on aggregate over Spain's Celta Vigo, and will take on Dutch side Ajax for the title, EFE reports.

After notching a 1-0 away victory in the first leg at Balaidos Stadium, the Red Devils narrowly staved off a comeback effort by Celta to secure the final berth with a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford.

Belgium's Marouane Fellaini opened the scoring for the Premier League side in the 17th minute when he headed home a perfectly placed cross from Marcus Rashford.

Manchester United focused on preserving their lead from that point forward, with Celta Vigo having a slight edge in time of possession at halftime.

After the break, Celta produced most of the best scoring opportunities, nearly getting a goal in the 76th minute when a header by Swedish striker John Guidetti went just wide of the post.

The Spanish club finally got on the board five minutes before stoppage time when Argentine defender Facundo Roncaglia headed a Theo Bongonda cross into the far corner of the goal.

The visitors still needed another goal, however, leading to a frenetic final few minutes that saw United's Eric Bailly getting sent off for pushing his hand into the side of Guidetti's head; both teams were down to 10 men, however, because Roncaglia was ejected in the same altercation.

In stoppage time, the Red Devils had a chance to seal the victory but an apparent goal by Ander Herrera was disallowed for a foul. Three minutes later, Guidetti failed to score on one final chance inside the box.

Next up for Manchester United in the May 24 final in Stockholm will be Ajax, who lost 3-1 to Lyon on Thursday at Parc Olympique Lyonnais but advanced on the strength of its 4-1 victory in last week's first leg at the Amsterdam Arena.

The winner will secure a place in the 2017-2018 Champions League group stage.