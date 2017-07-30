Mandatory challenger for Golovkin's title pops up

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Middleweight Jermall Charlo (25-0, 19 KOs) and Jorge Sebastian Heiland (29-4-2, 16 KOs) have competed for the status of the mandatory challenger for the WBC title held by the Kazakh Gennady 'GGG' Golovkin. It did make any splash as Charlo won, reports Sports.kz.

In the second round, Heiland had trouble keeping his balance before Charlo knocked him down with an excellent punch. However, the main trouble for the Argentinian was that he suffered left leg injury after the fall, eventually making him an easy target for the opponent.

For an unknown reason, the referee and the doctor allowed Heiland to get in the third and then the fourth round.

As a result, after Charlo's series of punches, Heiland fell again. This time, the referee stopped one-sided beating.