ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The document "Mangilik Yel" was adopted at the 24th session of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan in Astana today.

"I thank all the participants of the session for this historic decision. Thus, we have unanimously approved the international document of friendship, unity and accord. The document reflects all the great values that we preserved throughout the years," N. Nazarbayev emphasized closing the session.

As the President noted, the document encompassed all the issues including economy, policy, morals, belief and our vision of the world. Development of the act took two years.

"In this document we have the main nationwide values, the idea of the responsibility of the state before the people for future development and prosperity of Kazakhstan," the Head of State said.

"The patriotic act is a document form of the nationwide idea. Out patriotic document is a unique program of the identity and unity of the people of Kazakhstan," N. Nazarbayev stressed speaking at 24th session of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan.