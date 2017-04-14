Mangistau judokas win 4 medals at tournament in Kyrgyzstan

AKTAU. KAZINFORM A two-day international judo tournament with the participation of 350 sportsmen born in 2002-2005 with the participation of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Russia ends today in Bishkek, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Kazakh sportsmen from Mangistau region added 3 gold and 1 bronze medals to the team's tally.

Nursultan Manarbekuly (38 kg), Aigerim Elamanova (44 kg), Aikun Rakhmetova (48 kg) pocketed gold medals and Nursat Kanatbaev (50 kg) grabbed the bronze. All the medalists are students of regional sports school "Zhas Batyr"

National team's coach Zhomart Kobylanov and athletes thanked the regional sports department, Mangistau judo federation and the head of the sports school.