EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:50, 27 March 2020 | GMT +6

    Mangistau region confirms first COVID-19 case

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The first COVID-19 case was detected in Mangistau region, Kazinform reports citing Coronavirus2020.kz website.

    As of 06:35pm March 27, 2020 Kazakhstan reported 126 coronavirus cases in total: 60 in Nur-Sultan, 48 in Almaty, 4 in Karaganda, 3 in Zhambyl region, 3 in Atyrau region, 2 in Shymkent, 1 in Almaty region, 1 in Aktobe region, 1 in the North Kazakhstan region, 1 in Akmola region, 1 in Pavlodar region and 1 in Mangistau region.



    Tags:
    Healthcare Coronavirus Mangystau region Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!