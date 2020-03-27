Mangistau region confirms first COVID-19 case

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The first COVID-19 case was detected in Mangistau region, Kazinform reports citing Coronavirus2020.kz website.

As of 06:35pm March 27, 2020 Kazakhstan reported 126 coronavirus cases in total: 60 in Nur-Sultan, 48 in Almaty, 4 in Karaganda, 3 in Zhambyl region, 3 in Atyrau region, 2 in Shymkent, 1 in Almaty region, 1 in Aktobe region, 1 in the North Kazakhstan region, 1 in Akmola region, 1 in Pavlodar region and 1 in Mangistau region.



