Mangistau region earmarks over 5bln for road repair

AKTAU. KAZINFORM - Governor of Mangistau region Yeraly Tugzhanov focused on construction of roads at the reporting meeting with the public on Wednesday.

At the onset of the meeting, governor Tugzhanov reminded of the task set by President Nazarbayev to improve mobility within the region.



"To that end, up to 150 billion tenge will be earmarked from the budget annually. The money will be channeled into repair and reconstruction of the local network of highways. Over 5 billion tenge has already been allotted from the budget this year. Extra 4 billion tenge will be earmarked in the nearest future," he said.



It was noted that the Nurly Zhol program ginned up development of the region's transport infrastructure. The new transport and logistics system was created in the region.



Construction of the Beineu-Shetpe and Shetpe-Zhetibai-Aktau highways has wrapped up. Kuryk-Kuryk port, Beineu-Akzhigit-border of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Zhetibai-Zhanaozen, and Ata zholy sections of roads are still under construction. Construction of the Zhanaozen-Kendirli-border of the Republic of Turkmenistan and Kuryk-Zhetibai roads is about to start.