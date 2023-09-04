Mangistau region kicks off water distilling plant construction

AKTAU. KAZINFORM Mangistau region Governor Nurlan Nogayev and KazMunaiGas CEO Magzum Mirzagaliyev launched the water distilling plant construction. The project is developed as assigned by Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform cites the governor’s press service.

Construction of the seawater distilling plant in Tokymak, Karakiyak district, with a capacity of 50,000 cubic meters a day will fully supply the drinking water needs of the population in Zhanaozen. The town is supplied by the Astrakhan-Mangyshlak water pipeline. It is the only centralized water supply source in several rural settlements in Atyrau and Mangistau regions. At the same time, an increase in population and new enterprises fuel water consumption growth.

Construction of the project of great significance will allow create new jobs some 240 during construction and over 100 when it is commissioned. It is expected to complete works by 2024 and put it on stream in spring 2025.