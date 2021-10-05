Mangistau region to build a sturgeon farm

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Minister Serikkali Brekeshev told the Government meeting which fishery projects will be implemented in Mangistau region, Kazinform reports.

As stated there, three projects in fishing industry worth KZT 30 bln will be implemented through private investments, including construction of a sturgeon farm in the territory of the Aktau Sea Port free economic zone. As a result, fish production will grow from 30 tons to 10,600 tons. Over 3,000 new jobs will be created. He added that the Ministry will allocate investment subsidies. The akimat (administration) will take measures to create infrastructure and subsidy feeding stuff, fish seed and drugs.

As earlier reported, the Government approved the Mangistau region development complex plan presented by Kazakh National Economy Minister Asset Irgaliyev.

«The complex plan includes 15 directions and 214 action items providing for realization of various projects. The total amount of investments for 2021-2025 is KZT 2.1 tn, including republican budget fund up to KZT 338,8 blb, local budget means up to KZT 118,3 bln and private investments worth KZT 1.6 tn,» Irgaliyev told the Government meeting.