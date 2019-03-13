Mangistau rgn begins Nauryz celebrations

AKTAU. KAZINFORM - People living in Mangistau regions today started celebrating Amal Holiday as part of Nauryz, Kazinform correspondent reports.

A column of 300 horseback riders marched from Aktau City to Otpan Tau Historical and Cultural Complex, where the major celebration is taking place.



Riders and berkutchis (eagle hunters) wearing colorful national costumes caught the eyes of the holiday guests. A special concert with theatrical performance was organized in the city. Competitions in national equestrian sports took place in Akshukur.



"Happy Holiday of Spring! I brought a golden eagle from Mangistau district. His name is Bairak. He defends the honor of Mangistau region in various competitions," says berkutchi Aishuak Taimanov.





"On Amal Holiday, Kazakhs greet and congratulate each other, conduct the ceremony of Korisu (handshake). In this regard, I also participating in this holiday today. We know everything about horses but do not ride them every day. Today I see a real national picture peculiar for the Kazakh people. It is a unique feature of Mangistau," said Berdikhan Almen, a resident of the region.

