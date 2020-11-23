Mangistau rgn boasts 100% ambulance fleet renewal as it prepares for COVID-19 2nd wave

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Mangistau region’s preparations for the possible second wave of COVID-19 are underway, Kazinform correspondent reports.

During the online briefing, Mangistau region Governor Serikbay Trumov said that the region’s medical facilities have fully upgraded their infrastructure as part of the preparations for the possible second wave of the coronavirus infection.

According to him, 11 hospitals with the total of 2,352 infectious diseases beds and 131 intensive care beds have been fully equipped and are on standby. The medical facilities have been provided with 260 lung ventilators, and 638 oxygen concentrators.

He also added that region’s fleet of ambulances has been replenished with 85 ambulances and is 100% renewed.

According to him, the region has the COVID-19 situation stabilized. He also said that extensive work is ongoing to control the situation and prevent spikes in new COVID-19 cases, with monitoring groups in place.