Mangistau schoolchildren win grand prix of republican olympiad

AKTAU. KAZINFORM - Results of the republican humanitarian olympiad that brought together 586 schoolchildren from all regions of Kazakhstan were summed up in Aktau, Kazinform correspondent reports.

44 schoolchildren were awarded with 1st degree diplomas and gold medals. The 2nd degree diplomas and silver medals were awarded to 78 schoolchildren. 130 schoolchildren received 3rd degree diplomas and bronze medals.



"It is not only a huge honor, but also a huge responsibility for each and everyone of you to participate in the olympiad and represent your school and region. Your success will boost competitiveness of Kazakhstani education. Your knowledge, creativity and talent are the key to the future prosperity of Kazakhstan!" akim (governor) of Mangistau region Yeraly Tugzhanov told the participants of the event.







During the olympiad, the participants competed in knowledge of the Kazakh language and literature, the Russian language and literature, the Russian language among students of Kazakh schools, the Kazakh language among students of Russian schools, French, German, English, history of Kazakhstan and law.



"The team of Mangistau region consisted of 41 schoolchildren. Of them 22 received diplomas and medals. 6 schoolchildren were awarded with the 1st degree diplomas and gold medals, 5 schoolchildren - the 2nd degrees diplomas and silver medals and 11 schoolchildren - the 3rd degree diplomas and bronze medals," Klara Kultayeva, head of the preschool and secondary education department of Mangistau region, said.



Following the results of the olympiad, schoolchildren from Mangistau region won in The Best Olympic Team 2017 nomination and claimed the grand prix of the event.



