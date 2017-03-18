Mangistau to spend more than KZT2.2 bn on fighting unemployment

AKTAU. KAZINFORM In Mangistau region plans to allocate 2.2 billion budget tenge to fight unemployment. The region plans to cover more than 5.6 thousand people with active measures to promote employment, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Since January 1, 2017 Kazakhstan is implementing the Program for Development of Productive Employment and Mass Entrepreneurship, which provides for mass education including skills training for in demanded professions, training in business basics. Within this program the country also provides loans, assistance with job placement and support for labor mobility.



"Based on official statistics, our Ministry compiled lists of unemployed and unproductivly self-employed citizens in rural areas. These are two different categories. On the ground - the list has already been sent to all regions. It is now necessary to clarify the category and take targeted measures, determine the number of people for whom the state will pay contributions to the Mandatory Social Health Insurance Fund", said Minister of Labor and Social Protection Tamara Duisenova during a seminar with the participation of akim of Mangistau region Yerali Tugzhanov on March 17.



Akim and the Minister got acquainted with the work of the center of business servicing, visited the employment and public service centers of Munayli district, a 500-bed working hostel construction site, which is being built as part of the regional program to increase labor mobility and promote the voluntary resettlement of citizens to difficult regions "Orken".

