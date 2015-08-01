Mangystau: Man dies in freak accident as car hits stray camel

AKTAU. KAZINFORM - One man killed, three - received injuries as their Toyota Hilux hit a stray camel, lada.kz informs.

The accident happened on Beyneu - Atyrau highway in Mangystau region. According to police, the men were in a state of intoxication. A 34-year-old passenger of the vehicle died from his injuries at the scene. The driver of a motor vehicle with a closed head injury, concussion of the brain, eyes and hands wounds was taken to Beineu district hospital. Another two passengers, aged 35 and 36, were hospitalized as well. Investigation is underway.