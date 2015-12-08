Mangystau region ready to search for missing workers of Guneshli oil platform

AKTAU. KAZINFORM Mangystau region's akimat (administration) held a meeting related to the fire which had occurred at Guneshli field in Azerbaijan.

Recall that the fire at oil platform which belongs to the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan occurred on December 4 due to damage of a high-pressure underwater gas pipeline caused by a strong storm on the Caspian Sea. As per the latest data, 7 people died, 33 were rescued while 23 more are missing.

Local authorities have contacted the Azerbaijani side and offered their assistance in search for the missing workers of the platform.

“In case if our Azerbaijani colleagues send an appropriate request to us, the military ships of the NSC Frontier Service dislocated in the Caspian Sea as well as the emergencies department and JSC Aktau International Sea Trade Port are ready to provide all-round assistance in this issue,” Deputy Governor of Mangystau region Anuar Chuzhegulov said.