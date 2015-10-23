EN
    15:12, 23 October 2015 | GMT +6

    Mangystau road accident kills one and injures three

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM One died and three got injuries in a road traffic accident in Mangystau region.

    The accident occurred on Aktau-Shevchenko Port highway, when two cars - Lada and Daewoo Nexia - smashed into each other. A 48-year-old driver of Daewoo Nexia died of injuries in a local hospital. He had no driver licenses, as it was later found out. A driver of Lada, 49, was also taken to a hospital with multiple injuries, but then he was released. His two female passengers aged 42 and 44 were hospitalized too, Lada.kz reports.

