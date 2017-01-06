EN
    07:35, 06 January 2017

    MangystauMunaiGas ahead of schedule

    AKTAU. KAZINFORM - On December 31 the staff of Mangystaumunaigas JSC fulfilled the annual oil production plan ahead of schedule.    

    "It was planned to produce 6, 285,000 tons of oil, however in 2016 we made more than 6, 289,000 tons. MMG JSC have successfully executed the plan for the year", General Director of the enterprise Bakyt Imanbayev told.

    He congratulated the colleagues with successful execution of the plan and pointing out the achievement as the merit of the company staff.

     

     

