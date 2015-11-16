Manhunt for Paris attack suspects

PARIS. KAZINFORM - A huge manhunt is under way for surviving members of the Islamist group that killed 129 people in Paris on Friday night, and their accomplices, BBC News reports.

French police have named Salah Abdeslam, 26, as a main suspect. Officials say he was in a car when was stopped by police on Saturday, hours after the attacks took place, but he and the other occupants were released. One of his brothers is said to have died after detonating a suicide belt, and another has been arrested. Seven attackers died in Friday's gun and bomb attacks on bars and restaurants, a concert hall and the Stade de France, the country's main sports stadium - most of them after detonating suicide belts. Salah Abdeslam is said to have rented a VW Polo car that was found near the Bataclan concert hall, where 89 people died, and believed to have been used by attackers. On Saturday he was in a vehicle near the Belgian border which was stopped by police, officials said. He was reportedly questioned, had his papers checked and was then released along with two other men who were also in the car. It is unclear whether the French authorities had matched the VW Polo found at the Bataclan venue to him at the time he was stopped.

