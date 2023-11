ASTANA. KAZINFORM World's former champion in eight weight categories, legendary boxer from the Philippines Manny Pacquiao said he wanted to see Golovkin-Alvarez fight, GGG's official page in VKontakte reads.

"Gennady Golovkin vs Canelo Alvarez? I would like to see this fight," Pacquiao wrote, Kazinform learnt from Sports.kz.