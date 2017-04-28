Manon ballet choreographed by Kenneth Mac Millan premieres in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A premiere of Manon ballet choreographed by Kenneth MacMillan has been held at the Astana Opera and Ballet Theater today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Principal soloist of the Astana Opera Theater Madina Basbayeva played the role of Manon.



"This production is staged in London and we have been honored to play it here in Astana for the first time. Not every ballet dancer can play in it and not every theater is licensed to stage it," Basbayeva said.







In her words, the production requires not only brilliant dance technique, but also high level of acting skills.



"We are told to play like in a movie. We are supposed to show the audience not only beautiful ballet, but our emotions," the ballet dancer stressed.







It took the Astana Opera dancers two and a half months to prepare for the premiere. 220 unique costumes were made for the Manon production.