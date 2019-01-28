Mansour bin Zayed receives Ambassador of Kazakhstan

ABU DHABI, KAZINFORM H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, today received outgoing Ambassador of Kazakhstan to UAE, Kairat Lama Sharif, who came to bid farewell on the occasion of the end of his tenure.

Sheikh Mansour praised Ambassador Sharif's efforts in furthering relations between the two countries, and wished him success in his new endeavours, WAM reported.

The Ambassador lauded his country's progressive ties with the UAE and expressed his thanks to Sheikh Mansour for the cooperation offered to him during his tenure.