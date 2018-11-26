EN
    08:54, 26 November 2018 | GMT +6

    Mansour bin Zayed receives First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan

    ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM - H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, received on Saturday at the Presidential Palace First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin, who is currently visiting the UAE, WAM reports. 

    During the meeting, they discussed cooperation between the two countries and ways to enhance bilateral relations in all fields. They also tackled a number of issues of mutual interest and the latest regional and international developments.

    Rashid Saeed Al Ameri, Under-Secretary for Government Coordination Sector at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, attended the meeting.

     

     

