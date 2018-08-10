Manuele Boaro joins Astana Pro Team

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana Pro Team announces the signing of a two-year agreement with the experienced Italian rider Manuele Boaro, who will join the team from the new season of 2019, Kazinform has learnt from the club's press service.

"I begin a new and exciting chapter of my career. During the next two years I will be wearing the jersey of Astana Pro Team. New colors, new teammates, new races, new challenges... And I still have a lot of passion and energy for this. I want to become a man of reference for the whole team to repay the trust that Alexandr Vinokurov is giving to me," said Manuele Boaro.

Manuele Boaro (31) is a well-known TT specialist with some strong climbing skills. He performs well in almost all terrains, can provide a great support to the team leader in the mountains as well as to take the responsibility in the race on himself.



In the current season Boaro won a stage at the Tour of Croatia, while among his best results could be noted stage wins at the Circuit Cycliste Sarthe in 2015 and at the Tour of Denmark in 2014 as well as two silver medals in the individual time trial of the Italian National Championships in 2011 and 2016.



"First of all, Manuele Boaro is known as a perfect helper for the team's leader and I am sure he will strengthen our GC group. Also, Manuele is a very strong TT rider, who can perform well both in individual and team races. There is not a secret that we are looking for improving our team time trial, so this rider will help us. Boaro is a very strong rider and I am happy to see him in Astana Pro Team in the next season," said general manager Alexandr Vinokurov.