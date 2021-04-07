EN
    20:55, 07 April 2021 | GMT +6

    Manufacturing capacity of COVID-19 vaccines made at Karaganda Pharmaceutical Plant 2mln per month

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Karaganda Pharmaceutical Plant has managed to ramp up the COVID-19 vaccine production in a short time, Kazakh Health Minister Alexei Tsoi told a briefing at the Central Communications Service, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    In the health minister’s words, the Karaganda Pharmaceutical Plant has streamlined its internal processes and received the vaccine substance, which allowed for further production.

    300 thousand doses of the vaccine will be delivered to the regions by tomorrow and a delivery of another 900 thousand doses is under consideration.

    According to the minister, the manufacturing capacity of COVID-19 vaccines produced at the plant stands at 2 million doses per month.


