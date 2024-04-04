Manuscripts and books dating back to XVIII-XX centuries found in house attics in Kazakhstan

Scientists of the National Center for Manuscripts and Rare Books of Kazakhstan discovered a trove of rare books and manuscripts dating back to the XVIII-XX centuries in the house attics in Kyzylorda region, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Culture and Information Ministry.

Among the books are manuscripts about Shariat written at the end of the XVIII century, Akhmed Yassawi's Diwani Hikmet published by the Kazan publishing house in 1904 and 1912.

Photo credit: Kazajh Culture and Information Ministry

Besides, scientists found Quran and Quran commentaries in Turkic language, Jami ar rumuz, Badai Al-Sana i fi Tartib al-Shara i printed in Egypt in 1909-1910, the sixth volume of Sharh Kanz ad-Daqaaiq dating back to 1898, Kanz ad-Dakaik ("Treasure of Accuracy"). All the books were handed to the National Center.

All the unique books and manuscripts were kept in chests in the house attics. The books are poorly preserved and will undergo conservation work.