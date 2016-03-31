Many feared dead in flyover collapse in India: reports

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM - Many people are feared dead in the collapse of an under-construction flyover on a busy street in Kolkata on Thursday afternoon, local media reported.

The Press Trust of India said many passenger vehicles, trucks and rickshaws were seen under the debris but it was not immediately clear how many people were trapped, Kyodo reports.

"I think at least 150 people are under the debris," a witness told NDTV.

The flyover was being constructed at Burrabazar, a busy area of central Kolkata.