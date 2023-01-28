Many flights canceled at Germany’s Dusseldorf airport due to strike

BERLIN. KAZINFORM Dozens of flights were canceled at Germany’s Dusseldorf airport on Friday due to a fresh strike by ground personnel.

The strike action began at 3.30 a.m. local time (0230GMT) and is set to continue until Saturday 00.30 a.m. (2330GMT Friday), according to a statement by the ver.di trade union, Anadolu Agency reports.

Thousands of travelers affected by the cancellation of more than 100 flights, and more disruptions in flight operations are expected.

Airport operator asked passengers to check the current status of their flight online before traveling to the airport.

The ver.di trade union, which is representing employees of baggage and aircraft handler Aviapartner, said the company is refusing to negotiate a collective agreement, a social plan and severance pay for its members.

«The employees have done a tough job at the airport for decades and helped the company make profit,» ver.di’s negotiator Marvin Reschinsky said in a statement.

«Now the company is refusing to pay severance, the employees will have to apply for the same job, at the same airport, with less income, and only with temporary contracts. The employees are resisting against this,» he added.

Around 700 employees are at risk of losing their jobs at the airport, as the North Rhine-Westphalia’s Transport Ministry will end its contract with Aviapartner in April, according to the union.

Photo: aa.com.tr