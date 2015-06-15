EN
    18:57, 15 June 2015 | GMT +6

    Many Kazakhstani technical specialists trained in Singapore - Dr. Araral

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Students of Nazarbayev University are as good as students of the National University of Singapore (NUS), believes Associate Professor of the NUS Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy Eduardo Araral.

    On Monday, Dr. Araral met with Secretary of State of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova in Astana. "Singapore and Kazakhstan actively cooperate in the sphere of education. First of all, I would like to note that the Bolashak Program is based on the Singaporean model and principles of education of talented young people abroad. Secondly, the majority of Kazakhstani technical specialists were trained in Singapore. Besides, 30 representatives of Kazakhstani universities did a special course on autonomy of universities in Singapore," Dr. Araral told journalists prior to the meeting with the Kazakh Secretary of State. In his words, many Master's degree students of the Graduate School of Public Policy of Nazarbayev University are as good as students of the National University of Singapore.

