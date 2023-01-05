Many policemen still under treatment after January unrest - Minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Marat Akhmetzhanov revealed many law enforcers injured during the January riots are still under treatment, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Minister Akhmetzhanov reminded plenary session of the Majilis on Thursday that 19 employees of Kazakhstani law-enforcement agencies had been killed during the tragic January events.

«3,037 policemen and military men sustained injuries. Of 3,037, 28 sustained gun wounds and 111 were stabbed. Three policemen are still under treatment and unfortunately will be unfit to perform their duties,» Akhmetzhanov admitted.

In his words, the police investigated some 4,623 criminal cases following the January unrest that shocked Kazakhstan.

«Over 20,000 people were questioned. Over 5,000 expert investigation were commissioned. 983 people were detained based on the criminal cases,» the Minister of Internal Affairs added.