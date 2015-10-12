Many world countries interested in Kazakhstani model of interethnic accord - Y. Tugzhanov

ASTANA. AKZINFORM - Head of the Secretariat of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan Yeraly Tugzhanov met with Secretary of State of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania Sebastian Hotca in the Palace of Peace and Reconciliation in Astana.

During the meeting, Y. Tugzhanov told the guests about the work of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan and emphasized that many world countries are now interested in the work of the Kazakhstani model of interethnic accord.

"I have received representatives of 23 countries over the recent two years in order to exchange experience. The memorandums have been signed with different world countries and organizations over this period," Y. Tugzhanov said.

The sides also discussed the issues of future development of intercultural dialogue, important directions of humanitarian cooperation. Besides, the activity of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan within the international partnership, the peculiarities of the Kazakhstani model of interethnic tolerance and public consent will be discussed as well.