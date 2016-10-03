Marat Azilkhanov appointed as Executive Secretary of Religious Affairs and Civil Society Ministry

ASTANA. KAZINFORM By a Presidential decree, Marat Almassovich Azilkhanov has been appointed Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Civil Society of Kazakhstan, Akorda press service informs.

Born in 1965, Marat Azilkhanov graduated from the Karaganda State Medical University in 1988 and National Academy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in 2000.

In 1988-1992, he worked as an intern at a municipal hospital and a surgeon at the Kyzylorda Hospital No.5.

In 2011-2013, he served as Deputy Chairman of the Agency for Religious Affairs.

In 2013-2014, Azilkhanov was Chairman of the Agency for Religious Affairs.

Since August 2014 he served as Vice Minister of Culture and Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan.