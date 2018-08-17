Marat Igaliyev named as deputy governor of Akmola region

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - Marat Igaliyev has been named as the new deputy governor of Akmola region today, Kazinform reports.

In his new capacity Mr. Igaliyev will be responsible for the issues of industrialization, entrepreneurship and investment.



Governor of Akmola region Malik Murzalin introduced his newly-appointed deputy to the staff of regional administration on Friday.



Born in 1974, he is a graduate of the Zhubanov Aktobe Pedagogical Institute, the Civil Service Academy under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Almaty Academy of Economics and Statistics.



Prior to the appointment, Mr. Igaliyev served as advisor to the governor of Akmola region.