    21:04, 13 October 2020 | GMT +6

    Marat Kuldikov appointed Emergency Situations Vice Minister

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM By the Government decree Marat Kuldikov was appointed the Emergency Situations Vice Minister of Kazakhstan, the PM’s press service informs.

    Born in 1967 in Semipalatinsk region is the graduate of the Almaty higher technical school of Kazakh Interior Ministry, Kokshetau Technical Institute.

    Since last March up to present acted as the 1st Deputy Chairman of the Emergency Situations Committee.

