Marat Kuldikov to resign as emergency situations vice minister of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Marat Kuldikov wrote a letter of voluntary resignation from his post as the vice minister of emergency situations of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The press service of the Emergency Situations Ministry confirmed the news, adding that the approval procedure is underway.

Notably, the Kazakh Head of State interrupted the report of vice minister of emergency situations Kuldikov on the wildfires in Abai region at the meeting of the operations headquarters.

Marat Kuldikov took up the post of the vice minister of emergency situations of Kazakhstan in October 2020.