Marat Shaikhutdinov appointed as Kazakhstan Security Council Secretary ad interim

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Marat Shaikhutdinov has been temporarily appointed as the Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

"By the Head of State's decree, the responsibilities of the Assistant to the President - the Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan have been temporarily devolved to Marat Yersainovich Shaikhutdinov, the First Deputy Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan," the press service said.

Marat Shaikhutdinov was born in Akmola region in 1959.

In 1982, he graduated from the Karaganda State University.

He rose through the ranks of an instructor at the district committees of the Communist Party of Kazakhstan in Tselinograd region (now Akmola region) and Karaganda city (1984-1986) to the First Deputy Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan (since June 2015).

Mr. Shaikhutdinov holds a doctorate degree in history. He has been awarded the orders of Kurmet (2009) and Barys, Class II (2014), and two commemorative medals.