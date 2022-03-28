Marat Shaikhutdinov relieved of his post as First Deputy Secretary of Security Council of Kazkahstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Marat Shaikhutdinov was relieved of his post as the First Deputy Secretary of the Security Council of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

Marat Shaikhutdinov was born in 1959 in Akmola region. In 1982 he graduated from the Karaganda State University.

From 1984 to 1986 he worked as an instructor Yermentausk District Committee of the Communist Party of Kazakhstan in Tselinograd region and Kirovsk District Committee of the Communist Party of Kazakhstan in Karaganda city.

In 1986 and 1990 he was an instructor, head of the ideological department of the Karaganda City Committee of the Communist Party of Kazakhstan.

Between 1990 and 1994 he served as a junior research fellow, head of the department, director of the Center under the Central Kazakhstan Office of the Academy of Science of Kazakhstan.

In 1994 and 1997 he was President of the agroindustrial complex Sary-Arka in the city of Akmola.

Between 1998 and 2000 he was President of the closed joint-stock company Miras in Astana.

From 2000 to 2005 he served as Director of the Kazakh-Russian University.

In 2005 and 2006 he was a head inspector of the Secretariat of the Secretary of State of Kazakhstan.

Between 2006 and 2007 he was Deputy Head of the Internal Policy Center of the Administration of the President of Kazakhstan.

In 2007 and 2009 he was Director of the Institute of World Economy and Politics under the Fund of the First President of Kazakhstan.

In 2009 he joined the Committee of Foreign Political Analysis and Forecasting of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

Between 2009 and 2015 he was Deputy Secretary of the Security Council of Kazakhstan.

In June 2015 he was appointed as First Deputy Secretary of the Security Council of Kazakhstan.