EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:48, 11 June 2022 | GMT +6

    Marat Sultangaziyev appointed akim of Almaty region

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Marat Sultangaziyev was designated akim (governor) of Almaty region by the presidential decree, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

    Marat Sultangaziyev was born on February 24, 1976 in Almaty region. He graduated from the Almaty Abai State University, the Kazakh State Law Academy, and the Ryskulov Kazakh Economic University.

    He was named the First Vice Minister ofFinance of the Republic of Kazakhstan in 2021. Prior to that he held various posts at the Finance Ministry, the Presidential Administration and the administration of Almaty city.

    The Head of State also decreed to relieve of the post Kanat Bozumbayev who held the post of Almaty region governor since November 2021.


    Tags:
    Akorda presidential residence Kazakhstan Almaty region Appointments, dismissals Regions Appointments
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!