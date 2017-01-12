Marat Tazhin appointed First Deputy Head of President’s Executive Office

ASTANA. KAZINFORM By the Decree of President Nursultan Nazarbayev Marat Tazhin was appointed First Deputy Head of the Executive Office of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the press service of Akorda reports.

"To appoint Tazhin Marat Muhanbetuly First Deputy Head of the Executive Office of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, dismissing him from the post of the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Russian Federation", the Decree reads.



Marat Tazhin was born on April 8, 1960 in Aktobe.



In 1981 he graduated from Almaty Institute of National Economy, majoring in Economy.



Ph.D. in Philosophy (1985). Doctor of Social Sciences (1988). Doctoral candidate of University of London (1988), Professor (since 1993). Professor Emeritus of Istanbul University (2008).



Academician of the Academy of Social Sciences of Kazakhstan, foreign academician of the Russian Academy of Natural Sciences, the Russian Academy of Social Sciences, Academician and President of the Academy of Political Science and President of the Association of Sociologists of Kazakhstan, President of the Union of Turkic-speaking countries sociologists.



1981 - Junior Fellow of the Council for the Study of Productive Forces of Academy of Sciences of the Kazakh SSR.



1983-1987 - Doctoral student, Professor of the S.Kirov's Kazakh State University.



1991 - Head of the Institute for advanced training of social science professors at Al-Farabi's Kazakh State University.



1992 - Deputy head of domestic policy at the President's Office and the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Kazakhstan; Head of Information and Analysis Center of the President's Office and the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Kazakhstan; Head of the Internal Policy Department of the President's Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



June 1993 - Deputy Head of the President's Office - Head of Information and Analysis Center of President's Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



October 1994 - Counselor of State to the President - Head of Information and Analysis Center of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



October 1995 - Deputy Head of Presidential Administration - Head of the Center for Strategic Research and Analysis of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



February 1999 - Presidential Aide on National Security issues - Security Council Secretary of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



2000 - Acting Chairman of the Anti-Corruption State Agency commission.



May 2001 - Chairman of the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



December 2001 - Presidential Aide on National Security issues - Security Council Secretary of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



September 2002 - First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



April 2006 - Presidential Aide - Security Council Secretary of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



January 2007 - Minister of Foreign Affairs.



September 2009 - Presidential Aide - Security Council Secretary of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



January 2013 - Secretary of State of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



February 2014 - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Russian Federation.



Awarded with the Order "Kurmet" (2002); I Class "Barys" (2007), II CLass "Barys" (2016) and six medals.



Honorary Officer of the National Security Committee.