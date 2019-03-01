March 1. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 1st of March.

NAMES



Kazakhstani senator Serik DZHAKSYBEKOV was born 63 years ago in Kostanay region. He is a graduate of the Tselinograd Agricultural Institute and the Market Institute of the Kazakh State Management Academy. His most notable posts include CEO of Tsesna Corporation JSC. He joined the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament in October 2014. He also happens to be the member of the Senate's Committee for foreign affairs, defense and security.



Secretary General of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic-speaking Countries Bagdad AMREYEV was born 60 years ago. Born in Chimkent (currently Turkestan) region, he is a graduate of the Tajik State University. Mr. Amreyev's career took him to different parts of the world, namely Yemen, Syria, Iraq. He also served in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan as well as Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, Egypt, Syria, Lebanon, Morocco, Jordan, Turkey, Iran and many other countries. He took up his recent post in September 2018.



Director of Research Center ‘Molodyozh' (Youth) Talgat KALIYEV was born 46 years ago. Born in North Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Ualikhanov Kokshetau University and the Philosophy Institute of the Russian Academy of Science. Throughout his career, Mr. Kaliyev worked for Novoye pokoleniye (New generation) newspaper, the Republican Television and Radio Corporation "Kazakhstan", the Internal Affairs Ministry, the Foreign Affairs Ministry, the Nur Otan Party and Researching & Communication Agency. He became director of the Research Center ‘Molodyozh' in 2017.



Well-known public figure Tanirbergen BERDONGAROV was born 43 years ago in Almaty. He is a graduate of the Abai Almaty State University and the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University. Berdongarov is known for his work for several Kazakhstani TV channels as well as active role in the Kazakh Parliament as he was the deputy of the Majilis of the 3rd, 4th and 5th convocations. He also serves as adviser for tourism issues to the Minister for Investment and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



Chairman of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development Talgat LASTAYEV was born 39 years ago. Native of East Kazakhstan region, Lastayev is a graduate of the Amanzholov East Kazakhstan State University, the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Duke University. Before joining the committee last year, Mr. Lastayev he worked as its deputy chairman.