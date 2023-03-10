March 10. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 10th of March.

NAMES

- director, screenwriter, WW2 veteran, honored worker of art of the Kazakh SSR, laureate of the Kazakh SSR State Prize.

Born in Dzhambul city, he graduated from the Directing Deprtment of the Gerasimov Institute of Cinematography.

Between 1939 and 1940 he worked at the Almaty city public education department. In 1941 and 1945 he participated in the Second World War. In 1952 he took up the position of director at Kazakhfilm. In 1974 he was appointed as a creative director at Kazakhfilm.

- public and political figure of Kazakhstan, PhD in economic sciences.

Born in Kostanay region, he graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University, USSR National Economy Management Institute, post-graduate studies at the Moscow Financial Institute.

- Kazakh actor of film and theatre, people's artist of Kazakhstan, honored artist of the Kazakh SSR, winner of the Lenin Komsomol of the Kazakh SSR, member of the Union of Cinematographers of the USSR.

Born in Taldy-Kurgan region, he graduated from the theatre department of the Kurmangazy Kazakh State Conservatory.

Kuman Tastanbekov rose to fame after playing the role of Tolegen in the Kyz Zhibek film. He also starred in a number of the Soviet films.

– honored figure of culture of Kazakhstan.

Born in the city of Biysk, Altay krai, he graduated from the Tattimbet Karaganda Musical College, Kurmangazy Almaty Conservatory, Tchaikovsky Moscow Conservatory.

He took up his current post in May 2008.

- participant of the 1986 December events.

Born in Almaty region, he graduated from secondary school in 1981. Between 1982 and 1984 he served in the Soviet Army. In 1985 he was accepted to the Almaty Energy Institute. He joined the December events while in 2nd year at the institute.

He was an active participant in the Kazakh youth's revolt against the colonial and command system taken place on December 16-18, 1986.