March 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 13th March. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 13.

EVENTS

1992 – Kazakhstan and Libya establish diplomatic relations.

2003– JSC National Company Kazakhstan Engineering is founded.

2014– The Library of the First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy is founded.

2017– The Kuddus Kuzhamyarov State National Uighur Theatre of Musical Comedy, State National Korean Theatre of Musical Comedy, and National German Dramatic Theatre are officially given the status of an academy.

2018– President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev signs the decree promoting the creative heritage of Kazakh poet and thinker Abai.

2019– As part of the Rukhani Janghyru program the exhibition of contemporary Kazakh artist, public figure, and art dealer Leila Makhat is opened at the Galateca gallery in the Romanian capital.

2022- Kazakhstan's U14 top seed Zangar Nurlanuly wins the Tennis Europe Junior Tour event - Baseline Open U14 2022 - in Slovakia. The 13-year-old Kazakhstan defeated Slovanian Zigo Sheshko 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7-1) in tha final match.