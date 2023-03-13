March 13. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 13th of March.

- prominent Kazakh composer, public figure, people's artist of the USSR, laureate of the State Prize of the USSR, one of the authors of the Kazakh anthem.

Born in the village of Karashygan, Burli-Tobinsk district, Almaty region, he graduated from the Almaty Pedagogical College. Between 1942 and 1944 he worked as a conductor of the orchestra of instruments in Alma-Ata. In 1942 he joined the Union of Composers of the Kazakh SSR, and became its Board member in 1948. In 1953 he taught at the Kazakh Conservatory. From 1956 to 1960 he was the Chairman of the Board of the Union of Composers of Kazakhstan.

Mukan Tulebayev created over 100 musical works. He authored the State Anthem of the Kazakh SSR (1945-92) and Anthem of Kazakhstan (1992-2006) alongside Yevgeny Brusilovsky and Latif Khamedi.

- Director General of the Atyrau Oil Refinery.

He twice graduated from the Gubkin Russian State University of Oil and Gas.

He was appointed to his current post in July 2022.

- Supreme Mufti, Chairman of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan.

He graduated from the Imam Al-Bukhari Islamic Institute , Islamic Institute under the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan, trained in Egypt, Abai Kazakh National University, Egyptian University of Islamic Culture Nur-Mubarak.

He was appointed to his current post in February 2020.

- Kazakh boxer, master of sport of international class.

Born in West Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Economics Faculty of the Seifullin Kazakh State Agrotechnical University, Almaty city's Academy of Tourism and Sport.

Daniyar Yeleussinov won the men's welterweight gold at the Rio de Janeiro 2016 Olympic Games.