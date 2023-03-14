March 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 14th March. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 14.

EVENTS

1921 - The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Turkestan adopts a decree renaming the city of Verny into Alma-Ata, the present-day Almaty.

1930 – Ulan newspaper published on 5-6 pages of Zhas Alash newspaper sees the light for the first time. It encourages the Kazakh children to obtain decent education.

1994 - The Kazakh State Law Institute is founded. In October 2001 it is reorganized into the Kazakh Humanitarian and Legal University.

2004- The Astrophysics Research Center is established and in 2008 reorganized into JSC «National Space Research and Technologies Center».

2005 – The first-ever Kondybayev Readings in memory of the unique researcher-culturologist Serikbol Kondybai are held.

2014 - Kazinform International News Agency presents the Chinese version of its website via a video conference with Beijing.

2016 – The first Kazakhstani-assembled Gazel Next vehicle is released in Semey.

2018 - Kazakhstani skier Alexandr Kolyadin captures gold at the PyeongChang 2018 Paralympic Winter Games.