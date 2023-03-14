EN
    08:00, 14 March 2023 | GMT +6

    March 14. Today's Birthdays

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 14th of March.

    Muslim ABDULLIN(1916-1996) – singer, People’s Artist of the Kazakh SSR

    Kalikhan ISKAKOV (1935-1996) – writer, playwright, Honored Worker of Art of Kazakhstan.

    Tynys UTEBAYEV (1944-2017) – well-known Kazakh newsreader, TV journalist

    Margulan BEKTURGANOV (1969) – Judge of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Bakhtiyar ARTAYEV (1983) – Kazakhstani boxer, Olympic champion, world’s 10-time champion, Merited Master of Sports of Kazakhstan.
