March 15. Today's Birthdays

NAMES

– singer, actor, playwright, people’s artist of Kazakhstan, one of the first director and founders of Kazakh Theater of Opera and Ballet.

Baiseitov authored plays such as Ozbyr bolys, Zaura, Tartys, Kelinshek and so on. He played the role of Arystan in Auezov and Kotsyk’s aply Aiman Sholpan, Tolegen and Targyn’s in Kyz Zhibek and Er Targyn by Brusilovsky, and Abai’s in Abai play by Zhubanov and Khamidi.

Being one of the first theatre directors, Baiseitov wrote Abai, Kyz Zhybek, Kamar sulu, Dudarai, Daisi, Evgeni Onegin, and Knyaz Igor operas.

He co-authored librettos together with Shangytbayev to Aisulu, Altyn taular operas and so on.

His book Kushtar konil was translated into Russian.

– rector of the Kazakh National University of Arts.

Born in Almaty, she graduated from the Tchaikovsky Moscow State Conservatory.

In 1986, she joined the Alma-Ata Conservatory as an associate professor, head of the violine department. In 1993, she was an artistic director, head conductor of the State chamber ensemble ‘Academy of Soloists’.

She took up her current post in 1998.





– well-known Kazakh violinist and conductor.

Born in Almaty, he graduated the Baiseitova Republican secondary special musical school, Kurmangazy Almaty State Conservatory, Tchaikovsky Moscow State Conservatory, and completed postgraduate studies at the Moscow Conservatory.

Between 1992 and 2008, Bissengaliyev recorded 14 CDs with major western record labels such as Naxos, Marco Polo, Sony, EMI Classics, Black Box.

In 2003 and 2008, he went on to tour the cities of Kazakhstan, England, Italy, Poland, India, Japan, South Korea, Russia, and Ukraine with the West Kazakhstan Philharmonic Orchestra.

Askar Zhpparkulov (1981) – director of the macroeconomic policy department of the Eurasian Economic Commission.

He is a graduate of the Dulati Taraz State University, Gumilyev Eurasian National University, received his master’s degree from the University of Leicester under the Bolashak program.

He was appointed to his current post in November 2020.

Abzal Abdikarimov (1987) – vice minister of national economy of Kazakhstan.

Born in Turkestan region, he graduated from the King's College London, Abai Kazakh National Pedagogical University, IE Business School in Madrid.

He took up his current post in January 2022.